Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $21.80 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $882.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

