Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.45 Million Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,625,000 after buying an additional 1,195,493 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after buying an additional 619,412 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after buying an additional 429,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after buying an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $6,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

IDYA opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $888.26 million, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.77. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. Analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,641.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,816.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $877,945 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

