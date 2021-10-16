Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 99,246 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 99,246 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AR stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

