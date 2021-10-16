Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0004 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $253,236.21 and $83,116.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.43 or 0.06335045 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00089589 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 98.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

