MC Mining (LON:MCM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.03

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.03 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.05 ($0.08). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 43 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of £9.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25.

MC Mining Company Profile (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

