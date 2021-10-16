McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 48.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 257,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,739 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

