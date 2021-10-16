MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

