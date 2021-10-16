Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.28 million, a PE ratio of 212.80 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.