Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Up 176.2% in September

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 176.2% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

MFCSF stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $8.07.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

