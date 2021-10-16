Medical Properties Trust, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MPW. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,906,000 after acquiring an additional 230,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,410,000 after buying an additional 907,448 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 193,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,385,000 after buying an additional 892,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

