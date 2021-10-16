MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Trading Up 8.4%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)’s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRPRF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.