Meter Governance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $83,789.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $83,789.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $4.64 or 0.00007617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000150 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

