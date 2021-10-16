Metronome One Day Trading Volume Hits $72,722.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $5.40 or 0.00008767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $65.90 million and $72,722.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069899 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00074792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00110608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,497.58 or 0.99786079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.81 or 0.06345693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002653 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,482,393 coins and its circulating supply is 12,196,019 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

