MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) versus Realty Income (NYSE:O) Head-To-Head Review

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. MFA Financial pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income pays out 83.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MFA Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Realty Income has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares MFA Financial and Realty Income’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $359.38 million 5.70 -$679.39 million $0.50 9.30 Realty Income $1.65 billion 16.42 $395.49 million $3.39 20.55

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MFA Financial has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MFA Financial and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Realty Income 0 2 5 1 2.88

MFA Financial currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.23%. Realty Income has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.97%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial 81.49% 11.23% 4.03% Realty Income 20.89% 3.21% 1.73%

Summary

Realty Income beats MFA Financial on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

