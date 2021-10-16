MIB Coin Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $320,314.45 and $126.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00086353 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00021539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 431,287,936 coins and its circulating supply is 153,986,008 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

