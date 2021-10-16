Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:MSVB remained flat at $$15.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.32. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

