Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 56.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 154,127 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mimecast by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 35.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 118.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

In related news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $771,378.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,908 shares of company stock worth $11,266,053. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

