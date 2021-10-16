Mint Club (MINT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $39,714.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

