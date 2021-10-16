Mirrored Alibaba Hits Market Capitalization of $23.19 Million (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $23.19 million and $1.61 million worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for approximately $167.60 or 0.00275000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00069706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00073086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00111199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,689.97 or 0.99578511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.69 or 0.06362413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 138,362 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

