Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the September 15th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.0 days.

Shares of MSBHF stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.45. Mitsubishi has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.37.

Separately, Mizuho raised Mitsubishi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

