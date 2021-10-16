Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BLL. Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE:BLL opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.