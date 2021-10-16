MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 85,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 544,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MOGU during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of MOGU during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MOGU by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MOGU by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MOGU by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 389,086 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOGU remained flat at $$0.95 during trading on Friday. 42,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. MOGU has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

