MonetaryUnit (MUE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $2,891.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00114426 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 235,518,464 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.