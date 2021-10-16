Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Short Interest Update

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the September 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 661,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 190,672 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 362,511 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.