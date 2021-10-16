Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $101.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

MNST has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.31.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.67. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.