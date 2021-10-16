Morgan Stanley Cuts Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $38.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALSN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.91.

ALSN stock opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,996 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 892,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after purchasing an additional 687,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,393,000 after purchasing an additional 439,558 shares in the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

