Morgan Stanley Cuts St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,635

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

STJ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,465.71 ($19.15).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,580.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,480.58. The stock has a market cap of £8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.92. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17). The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.32%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.