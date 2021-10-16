Morgan Stanley Increases Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $110.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

NYSE PRU opened at $110.59 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $111.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

