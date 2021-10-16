Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

MGA opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average of $88.26. Magna International has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in Magna International by 116.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 2,473.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,237,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 69.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

