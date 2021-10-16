Morgan Stanley Lowers Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $150.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.25. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $154.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,669 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 816,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 646,253 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,918,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

