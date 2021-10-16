Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $109.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

Shares of MS stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 544,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

