Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MS. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.80.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $102.14 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $186.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 59.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,715,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,944,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

