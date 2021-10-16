Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Shares of MORF opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. Morphic has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Morphic’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 30,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,099.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $111,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,092 shares of company stock worth $3,208,905 over the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Morphic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Morphic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 5.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

