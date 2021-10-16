MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOR. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.94. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $30.75.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 138,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

