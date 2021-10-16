MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to C$84.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTYFF. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective (up from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTYFF opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.