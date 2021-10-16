MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at CIBC

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised MTY Food Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$72.75.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$37.09 and a twelve month high of C$72.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.