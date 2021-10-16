MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Up 74.1% in September

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

NYSE:MVO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 93,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,224. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.25%. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.