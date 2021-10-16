Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $818.45 million, a PE ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,646,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,323,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

