National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered National Australia Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of National Australia Bank stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

