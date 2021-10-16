National Bank Financial Comments on Mullen Group Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.60 million.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.11. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.36.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
