National Bank Financial Comments on Mullen Group Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.60 million.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.11. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

