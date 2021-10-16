National Bank Financial Raises Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$18.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

ELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.72.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.52 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.30.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,269.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.