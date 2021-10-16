Natixis Boosts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Natixis raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,038,000 after purchasing an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total transaction of $187,721.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,417.75 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $985.05 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,504.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,392.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

