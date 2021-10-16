Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1,612.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,342 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Equitable were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, increased their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

