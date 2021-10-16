Natixis Buys Shares of 74,900 Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Natixis purchased a new position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 24.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1,523.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 50.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,833,000 after acquiring an additional 90,894 shares during the last quarter.

NVRO stock opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average is $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVRO. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

