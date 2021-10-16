Natixis Has $11.63 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Natixis lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,734 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 34,113 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 351.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,773 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 433,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 124,063 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRM opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

