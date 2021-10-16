Natixis Has $8.77 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Natixis decreased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 886,366 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.16% of JetBlue Airways worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $1,106,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 78.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 74,489 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 163.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $12,447,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.