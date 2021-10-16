Natixis Increases Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,272 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $26.89 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -896.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

