Natixis Raises Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.12% of OneMain worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

OMF stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

