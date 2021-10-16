Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Natura &Co stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. Natura &Co has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $23.73.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natura &Co will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 131.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.