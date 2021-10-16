NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on shares of NatWest Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.79.

NWG opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.50. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

